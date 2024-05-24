DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IL VENERDÌ PIÙ FAVOLOSO E QUEER DELLA CAPITALE.
BEVANDA DOLCE E GOLOSA, PREPARATA FRULLANDO PARTY, DRAGSHOW, TEATRO, CABARET, STANDUP, TALKSHOW, CINEMA, QUEER CULTURE, CON GLITTER E LATTE, AGGIUNGENDO A PIACERE TANTA FAVOLOSITÀ MONTATA A NEVE!
FAVOLOSITÀ
Read more
A grande richiesta torna Maniac, la festa di Latte Fresco 🏳🌈🏳⚧ dedicata ai nostalgici della musica. E’ proprio vero, come una canzone, un film oppure un breve frammento televisivo d’epoca, possa fare affiorare in ciascuno di noi ricordi e sensazioni a...
