Serena Brancale & Dropkick_m - Baccalà

Serena Brancale @ Be Alternative Festival

Parco Fluviale via Mosca
Tue, 18 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsCosenza
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

👀 Prima di acquistare il ticket per questo evento

👉 ricordati di richiedere la Tessera Mood Summer 2024

necessaria per poter partecipare a tutti gli eventi del della rassegna dal 31 Maggio al 22 Giugno, tra cui anche questo!

👉 Richiedila Qui: https:/...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Be Alternative Festival

Matsumoto Zoku, Serena Brancale

Parco Fluviale via Mosca

Via Mosca, 87036 Rende Cosenza, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

