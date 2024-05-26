Top track

Hans Glader - Ghetto Strut

Got a code?

Hans Glader, Kiefer Ian, GerrywithaG + Mindy Fresh

SPYBAR
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hans Glader is breaking down the UK Garage doors in the US one track at a time. His West Coast perspective on the UKG sound has garnered the respect of and collaboration with British baseline icon DJ Q, UKG standout Sammy Virji and Night Bass founder AC Sl...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mindy Fresh, Hans Glader

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

