PROIEZIONE SPECIALE, OSPITI IN SALA I SANTI FRANCESI, L'ATTORE ANDREA LATTANZI E IL REGISTA GIANLUCA SANTONI
v.o. italiano
Denni ha dieci anni e una missione da compiere: salvare sua madre dalla violenza di suo padre. Piccolo com’è, da solo non ce la può...
