DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Io e il Secco

Cinema Beltrade
Thu, 23 May, 9:30 pm
FilmMilano
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PROIEZIONE SPECIALE, OSPITI IN SALA I SANTI FRANCESI, L'ATTORE ANDREA LATTANZI E IL REGISTA GIANLUCA SANTONI

v.o. italiano

Denni ha dieci anni e una missione da compiere: salvare sua madre dalla violenza di suo padre. Piccolo com’è, da solo non ce la può...

Questo è un evento 6+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.