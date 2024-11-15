DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ludwig von 88 + 1ère partie

Le VIP
Fri, 15 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsNantes
€25.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

En 2023, les Ludwig Von 88 venaient de fêter leurs 40 ans. Après une tournée de 40 concerts dans les salles de Belgique, Suisse et France, leur show aussi décalé que total, aussi bobo que baba, aussi furieux que feng shui, se produit au VIP pour une expéri...

Réservé aux plus de 12 ans
Présenté par Le VIP.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ludwig Von 88

Venue

Le VIP

Boulevard De La Légion D'honneur, 44600 Saint-Nazaire, France
Doors open8:30 pm

