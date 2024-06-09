DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kato Soul, Summer Edition

The Lower Third
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kato and Friends return with Kato Soul: Summer Edition! With a jaw dropping line up, DJ's and house band this event promises to set the tone for the perfect summer.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Kato and Friends.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gwamz, Nolais, REEM and 4 more

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

