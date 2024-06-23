DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MASSAOKE: Summer Party on the South Bank (All ages afternoon show)

Between The Bridges
Sun, 23 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Summer sing-song on the Southbank! Massaoke are throwing TWO summer parties at Between the Bridges – on Friday 21st June for the evening party crowd and Sunday 23rd June in the afternoon for ravers of all ages. Expect festival vibes and sunshine sing-along...

All ages
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Massaoke

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

