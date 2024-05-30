DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Haus Lovers x Off The Record

MODE
Thu, 30 May, 11:00 pm
Prepare to be transported into a realm of music, dance, and pure euphoria. On May 30th, Hauslovers at MODE will ignite with the beats of the best House music! It's not just a party; it's an experience. Mark your calendars and get ready to be part of someth...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

