The South

Concorde 2
Fri, 7 Mar 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The South

A reincarnation of pop-rock band The Beautiful South, The South pick up the dry humour, country soul and sophisticated jazz from where the original band left it in 2007, delivering their signature numbers alongside new releases.

Event information

C2 presents
The South featuring former The Beautiful South singer, Alison Wheeler
+ support

This is a 14+ Event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
This is a 14+ Event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by JOY.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The South

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

