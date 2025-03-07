DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A reincarnation of pop-rock band The Beautiful South, The South pick up the dry humour, country soul and sophisticated jazz from where the original band left it in 2007, delivering their signature numbers alongside new releases.
C2 presents
The South featuring former The Beautiful South singer, Alison Wheeler
+ support
This is a 14+ Event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Any under 16s attending the venue must be accompanied by an adult, 18+. The accompany...
