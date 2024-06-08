Top track

Joëlle Léandre - Chronotype

Joëlle Léandre - Double Bass solo

Galleria d'Arte Moderna Paolo e Adele Giannoni
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 am
GigsNovara
€8

About

JOËLLE LÉANDRE

Joëlle Léandre (contrabbasso)

Come parte della serie ormai storica di concerti solisti di contrabbasso nelle sale della Galleria Giannoni, la musicista francese Joëlle Léandre promette di incantare con una delle leggendarie performance che...

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Joëlle Léandre

Venue

Galleria d'Arte Moderna Paolo e Adele Giannoni

Via Fratelli Rosselli, 20, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open9:45 am

