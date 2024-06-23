DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late show Shane O'Connor and Sarah Bell comedy

Ukie Club
Sun, 23 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$29.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will be filmed.

Tickets to the 8pm early show. (Tickets for the 5:15pm early show can be found here: https://link.dice.fm/A9c8fe9ec34a)

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

