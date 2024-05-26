DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rebus Collective // Sounday Delight

Clèr
Sun, 26 May, 5:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

REBUS SOUNDAY DELIGHT | 26 MAGGIO
Dj Set w/ Mordak, Thomahs B & Leo Zen

Atmosfera estiva, ritmo epico e un'energia rinfrescante: la nuova domenica all'insegna di musica e arte, nella nuova casa estiva Clèr. Ospite d’onore di questo debutto Mordak, resid...

Questo è un evento 18+
Clèr & Rebus Collective

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.