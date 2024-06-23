DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OFC's Summer Psych Social
feat.
Hutch
https://linktr.ee/hutchband
Max Fulcrum & The Win
https://linkin.bio/maxfulcrum/
RY-GUY
https://linktr.ee/ryguy.ryguy
+ more TBA
Sunday 23rd June 2024
New Cross Inn
Doors 5pm
Tickets £9 ADV STBF
