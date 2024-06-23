Top track

Mechanical Bull

OFC's Summer Psych Social: Hutch

New Cross Inn
Sun, 23 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.90

About

OFC's Summer Psych Social

feat.

Hutch
https://linktr.ee/hutchband

Max Fulcrum & The Win
https://linkin.bio/maxfulcrum/

RY-GUY
https://linktr.ee/ryguy.ryguy

+ more TBA

Sunday 23rd June 2024
New Cross Inn
Doors 5pm
Tickets £9 ADV STBF

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RY-GUY, Max Fulcrum & The Win, Hutch

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

