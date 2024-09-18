Top track

I Am the Antichrist to You

Kishi Bashi

Hotel Congress Plaza
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$32.19

About

Wednesday September 18th

w/ Sweet Loretta

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm

Adv $25 | Dos $28 + fees

All Ages

---KISHI BASHI---The latest full-length from Kishi Bashi, Kantos is a work of exquisite duality: a party album about the possible end of humanity as we k...

This is an All ages event.
Best Life Presents
$
Lineup

Kishi Bashi

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

