DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday September 18th
w/ Sweet Loretta
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
Adv $25 | Dos $28 + fees
All Ages
---KISHI BASHI---The latest full-length from Kishi Bashi, Kantos is a work of exquisite duality: a party album about the possible end of humanity as we k...
