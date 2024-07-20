Top track

Lost Island Society - Divided We Fall

Lost Island Society’s Speakeasy Soirèe!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Sat, 20 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.70

Lost Island Society - Divided We Fall
About

It’s prohibition era pandemonium with Lost Island Society’s “Speakeasy Soiree”! Join us for a night of roaring tunes. Dress in “Gatsby casual" as we tear up this establishment that has been serving up cold ones since 1906. Doors 6 pm, show at 7 pm. $10 a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mild Manner, Ray Gun Youth

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

