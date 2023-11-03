Top track

Baianá

Bakermat's Circus London at Studio 338

Studio 338
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bakermat's Circus is coming to London for a night of the spectacular, funky and nothing but euphoria this November 3rd. In the hidden corners of a South East institution you will find yourself under the spell of one of the greatest Circus' the dance has se...

Presented by Labyrinth Events.

Lineup

Bakermat, Boston Bun, Poly-Ritmo

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open11:00 pm

