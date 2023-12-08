DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nitro, Outsider Winter Tour

Capitol
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsPordenone
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nitro in concerto al Capitol venerdì 8 dicembre 2023

Nel rap ci sono tanti king, ma un solo outsider. Ed è senza dubbio Nitro.

Coraggioso, originale, diretto. Il rapper vicentino non si è mai preoccupato di piacere agli altri perché «è già difficile piac...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

