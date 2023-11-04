Top track

Brain Dead presents All Rise Fest Toronto

True North Climbing
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 am
PartyToronto
From CA$51.22

About

Join us on November 4th as ALL RISE FEST makes its way to the vibrant city of Toronto, Canada at True North Climbing, promising an action-packed day filled with climbing, sensational DJs, and musical performances. All ticket holders are invited to particip...

Presented by Brain Dead and Arc'teryx.
Lineup

Doss

Venue

True North Climbing

75 Carl Hall Road #14, North York, Ontario M3K 2B9, Canada
Doors open8:00 am

