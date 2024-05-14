DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

topographies

New Cross Inn
Tue, 14 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.90
Of Course + New Cross Live presents

topographies
linktr.ee/topographies
Topographies is a post-punk group based in San Francisco and Los Angeles and formed in 2018 by Justin Oronos, Jeremie Ruest, and Gray Tolhurst. The band draws from coldwave and po Read more

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Topographies

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

