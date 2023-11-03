Top track

Brina Knauss - Nightfall

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brina Knauss

SPYBAR
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brina Knauss - Nightfall
Got a code?

About

The Slovenian selector Brina Knauss has achieved widespread notoriety and respect for her DJ skills, with influential figures such as Damian Lazarus and Luciano among her growing fanbase. Classically trained as a youngster, Brina has an exceptionally refin Read more

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Brina Knauss

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.