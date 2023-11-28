Top track

HotWax - Baked Beans

HotWax, Secret Smiles

Zebulon
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HOTWAX, Secret Smiles

Teenage punk powerhouse HotWax are ripping up the template and ripping up stages & festivals in the UK and beyond. Forging post-punk, grunge and alternative rock, Tallulah Sim-Savage (vocals and guitar), Lola Sam (bass) and Alfie Say...

This is an ALL AGES event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

HotWax

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

