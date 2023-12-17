DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Argyle Arch
2130 - 2300 EWAN MCVICAR
2015 - 2130 NIGHTWAVE
1900 - 2015 HAYLEY ZALASSI
1800 - 1900 DANSE ATMOS
1700 - 1800 JUNGLEHUSSI
Midland Arch
2130 - 2300 CONDUCTA
2015 - 2130 MAGIC CITY
1900 - 2015 ALL U NEED
1800 - 1900 KINTRA
1700 - 1800...
