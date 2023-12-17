DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Opening Day Party

Platform
Sun, 17 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Secret Special Guest

Hayley Zalassi

Nightwave

Dominique

Danse Atmos

Kintra

All U need

Magic City

+ more

Please see our T&Cs here - https://newworldglasgow.com/

Events 4pm - 11pm subject to licence.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by New World.

Venue

Platform

30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

