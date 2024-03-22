Top track

S. CAREY + Special Guests

Grand Junction
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

S. Carey is the moniker of Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Sean Carey, commonly recognized as the drummer, backing vocalist, and second-longest serving member of Bon Iver. Over the past decade, Carey has fostered Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

S. CAREY

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

