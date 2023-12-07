DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Strip Light Presents… your new favourite comedians. Chock-full of funny folk, from familiar TV faces to the finest up-and-coming acts, on stage every Thursday. Book early to avoid disappointment.
This is an 18+ event.
