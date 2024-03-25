DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Toby Sebastian

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Mon, 25 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Touted as ‘One To Watch in ’23’ by Rolling Stone Magazine, Toby has been making an impressive mark on the live scene, selling out 4 headline shows in London this past year at Omeara, the O2 Islington and The Social. This spring he played his first headline...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

