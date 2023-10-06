Top track

Yoyaku

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
About

SAVE THE DATE !

Yoyaku est de retour à la Machine du Moulin Rouge le vendredi 6 octobre. Pour l’occasion, nous vous avons concocté un plateau all stars: le Central vibrera au son de la reine Sonja Moonear et du duo O.BEE & Tomas Station, connus pour l Read more

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Lineup

1
Sonja Moonear, O.BEE, Tomas Station and 1 more

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:59 pm

