DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAVE THE DATE !
Yoyaku est de retour à la Machine du Moulin Rouge le vendredi 6 octobre. Pour l’occasion, nous vous avons concocté un plateau all stars: le Central vibrera au son de la reine Sonja Moonear et du duo O.BEE & Tomas Station, connus pour l
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.