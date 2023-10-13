Top track

Reptant - Phasic Reflex

The Loft & Orchid AM present Reptant

The Loft
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Aussie-based Reptant touches down in Manchester’s favourite loft on 13th October for an extended session of acid-tinged electro and techno. ‘The leading light of Electro’s new wave,’ we can’t wait to see what he brings to his Manchester debut over a three Read more

Presented by Orchid x The Loft.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Reptant, Korzi

Venue

The Loft

New St, Manchester M40 8AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

