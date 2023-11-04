DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Endless Mike & the Beagle Club, Maura Weaver, Rosie Cima

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, November 4th 2023
Endless Mike & the Beagle Club + Maura Weaver + Rosie Cima
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

ENDLESS MIKE & THE BEAGLE CLUB
Pittsburg, PA
https://endlessmikeandthebeagleclub.bandcamp.com/

MAURA WEAVER
Cincinnati, OH
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Endless Mike & The Beagle Club, Maura Weaver

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

