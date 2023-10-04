DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sangre Club: Hanna Plum, Don Amor

El Sótano
Wed, 4 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Perrea every Wednesday at Sangre Club, the wildest midweek session in Madrid. In Sangre Club, latin and electronic beats mix in crazy djsets full of dembow, funk, guaracha, reggaeton, dancehall & perreo! Wednesday nights are Sangre nights.

Organizado por El Sótano.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

