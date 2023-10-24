DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Perazim Magazine's Issue #25 Pre-release Party.

Cafe KOKO
Tue, 24 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hosted by King Karine, the Guest Editor-in-Chief of Perazim Magazine's 25th Issue, this event brings together a diverse and talented community of creative minds. Perazim’s expertise and influence in the world of creativity and culture have contributed to s Read more

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
