Eden J Howells / Darcey Hope / Sarah Carvalho

Strongroom Bar
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Delighted to be hosting Eden J Howells', 'The Fool', EP launch at Strongroom. We've worked with Eden many times in recent years and are very excited for this record. Brilliant support comes from Darcey Hope and Sarah Carvalho.

Presented by Bark.
Lineup

Eden J Howells

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

