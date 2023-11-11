DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
‘Ferg’s Imaginary Big Band’ is a large left-field Leeds-based ensemble, led by composer, arranger, conductor, and bassist Fergus Quill.
The band is an organic and fluid ensemble of more than 25 of the most exciting young musicians drawn from the city’s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.