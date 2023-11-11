DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ferg's Imaginary Big Band

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
‘Ferg’s Imaginary Big Band’ is a large left-field Leeds-based ensemble, led by composer, arranger, conductor, and bassist Fergus Quill.

The band is an organic and fluid ensemble of more than 25 of the most exciting young musicians drawn from the city's

Presented by Fox & Firkin and EFG London Jazz Festival

Ferg's Imaginary Big Band

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

