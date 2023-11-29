Top track

The Rural Alberta Advantage

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

With the seismic shifts that have rolled out across the world over the past couple of years, The Rural Alberta Advantage (The RAA) has embarked on a distinctly divergent course for releasing their recent new music. An ongoing series of new songs and TheRis

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

The Rural Alberta Advantage

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

