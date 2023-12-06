DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amy Winehouse - Frank 20th Anniversary

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We celebrate a monumental milestone in music history: the 20th Anniversary of Amy Winehouse's prodigious debut album, "Frank".

From the first notes of Stronger Than Me to the final echoes of Mr. Magic, the 2003 album was hailed by critics and fans alike

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

