Top track

Sorriso

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scarda

Wishlist Roma
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sorriso
Got a code?

About

Dopo più di un anno di assenza Scarda ritorna a suonare a Roma, in un concerto acustico per riprendere il discorso, per avvicinarsi anche fisicamente verso le nuove canzoni. In scaletta tutti i grandi classici più qualche novità.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Scarda

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.