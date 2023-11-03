Top track

Weapons Of Pleasure w/ Cinthie

Downtown El Paso
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
$24.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cinthie makes her return to the sun city for an all night party at a secret location to be announced day of show! Come rave with us!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Weapons of Pleasure.
Lineup

Cinthie

Venue

Downtown El Paso

Downtown El Paso, Texas 79901, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

