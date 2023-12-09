Top track

Doble Pletina - Música para cerrar las discotecas

Fiestas de la Constitu - segundo día

El Sol
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dos días, seis conciertos.

Sábado 9 de diciembre:

HOLA LIS - Elisa Bernal es la cantautora catalana detrás de las canciones de Hola Lis. Su pasión por la música empezó de muy joven, cuando a los 5 años su hermano Eloy le enseñó a cantar 'Un mundo tan pe

Organizado por El Sol.
Lineup

Doble Pletina, Evripidis and His Tragedies

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

