DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Cirque Rouge's 20 Year Anniversary

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreMinneapolis
From $25.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le Cirque Rouge Cabaret & Burlesque Show Celebrates the 20th Anniversary Of Burlesque in the Twin Cities

20 years ago, Le Cirque Rouge Cabaret & Burlesque Show (LCR) produced the first “burlesque" show the city had seen in 50 years. With a full band, and Read more

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.