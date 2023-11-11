DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Omar Pedrini - 35

Largo Venue
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Omar Pedrini, una delle penne più influenti del panorama cantautorale italiano, festeggia i 35 anni di carriera tornando sulle scene insieme alla Omar Pedrini Band, con la prima parte di un tour che si rivelerà speciale, nostalgico e potente.

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Omar Pedrini

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

