Jarana

Venta Españita
Sat, 7 Oct, 1:00 pm
PartyMálaga
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El sábado 7 de octubre vuelve Jarana a los Montes de Málaga desde las 14h hasta las 00h en la venta Españita con música al aire. Tendremos comida classic like lomo en manteca de los montes más opciones vegetarianas/veganas y obviously bebidas bien fresquit Read more

Organizado por Jarana.

Venue

Venta Españita

Lugar Los Gámez, Caseta 3, 29014, Málaga
Doors open2:00 pm

