Dafresito + Vanity Vercetti

Siroco
Wed, 8 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dafresito llega con su nuevo álbum "Metapunk" para hacer temblar Madrid el 8 de noviembre en la Sala Siroco.

Un sonido único que fusiona elementos del rock alternativo y trap con un aura punk futurista, en los que las guitarras de LocoAlien te sumergen en Read more

Lineup

Dafresito , Vanity Vercetti

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

