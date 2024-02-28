Top track

SLIFT - Unseen

SLIFT

Electric Ballroom
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SLIFT is a psychedelic rock band from Toulouse, France that formed in 2016. Their sound is a deafening mass of sonic magma, epic fuzz guitar flying over the fearsome motorik machine of bass and drums. The fervent swayed hips and crazy energy are resolutely...

14+ only (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bad Vibrations & Desertscene

Lineup

SLIFT

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

