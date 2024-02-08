Top track

Oscar les vacances - Courtepaille

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oscar les vacances

Le Café de la Danse
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oscar les vacances mélange chanson française, pop et musiques électroniques.
Centré autour des texte, il nous parle de son adolescence, de ses histoires d’amour qui n’ont généralement jamais eu lieu, du monde moderne, de ses apocalypses intérieures, de s Read more

Présenté par Ovastand

Lineup

Oscar les vacances

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

