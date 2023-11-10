DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
C’EST OFFICIEL, Rinse est de retour à La Machine pour votre plus grand plaisir avec une soirée explosive concoctée avec amour.
On vous donne rendez-vous le 10 novembre prochain, avec une flopée d'artistes et de b2b inédits pour assaisonner ce come-back au...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.