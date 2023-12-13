Top track

Taylor Swift - Shake It Off

Taylor Swift: 1989 Dance Party

Ember Music Hall
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyRichmond
From $14.39

About

Come celebrate 34 years of Taylor Swift
1989 Dance Theme Party | Celebrating 1989 Taylors Version & Her Bday!

Join us on December 13th as we celebrate the Birthday of Taylor Swift by playing all the hits from her album along with the re-release of "1989 Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

