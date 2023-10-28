DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ron Trent / 8 Hour Set / All Night Long

Phonox
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are proud to be welcoming a legendary figure in Chicago house, Ron Trent, to the club for his first UK show in 7 years, as part of our 8th birthday celebration.

In a big milestone for us, Ron Trent will be behind the decks for an extended 8 hour all ni Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Ron Trent

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

