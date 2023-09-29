DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bowl Cologne

Underlux
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyKöln
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE BOWL LANDS IN COLOGNE!!

Join us on Friday 29th September 2023 to party, play and catch a vibe at our takeover of bowling and arcade spot Underlux in Cologne.

You can expect to hear the hottest HipHop, RnB, Afro & U.K. sounds from London and Cologne's Read more

Presented by BennyBoy Events.

Lineup

Cvss

Venue

Underlux

Luxemburger Straße 299, 50939 Cologne, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

