DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alba Gil Aceytuno

Sala Clamores
Sun, 26 Nov, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La saxofonista, flautista y teclista Alba Gil presenta Aguayro (Calderona, 2022), un disco que nace con la idea de plasmar la personalidad, influencias y estilo de la artista, acompañada de músicos con los que conecta a nivel artístico de una forma especia Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Alba Gil Aceytuno

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.