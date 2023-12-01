DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Catherine Cohen

The Blue Room
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
Selling fast
$32.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Limited Seating Available - First Come First Served

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special THE TWIST…? SHE’S GORGEOUS, which premiered earlier this year. The same live show won her the coveted title of Best Newcomer at the Edinbu Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.